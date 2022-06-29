The Wimmera Biodiversity Seminar is happening for its 25th year.
The September 1 in-person event will happen at Pomonal Hall from 9.30am to 9pm.
Speakers' topics this year include citizen science projects, botanical art, photography, and drone footage in a variety of projects aimed to enhance biodiversity.
Participants can also enjoy a tour that will focus on work done in preserving native biodiversity.
Wimmera Biodiversity Seminar committee member La Vergne Lehmann said organisers for the event were excited to have the event as an in-person seminar.
"We are all looking forward to being able to present the forum in person again, especially as it is the 25th event this year," she said.
"Our audience expects us to present a range of speakers who will provide insights based on our theme and a variety of ideas and innovations."
Ms Lehmann said the seminar had changed over 25 years by focusing on biodiversity issues that were most relevant.
"We try to be as topical to be as possible. We have covered a wide variety of topics over the years such as climate change and fires," she said.
Ms Lehmann said how biodiversity issues were dealt with had changed over time.
"The way we used to deal with fires is much different to the way it was managed 30 to 40 years ago," she said.
Ms Lehmann said there was a wide variety of people who attended the seminar such as natural resource professionals and nature enthusiasts.
She said the seminar this year would have a 'positive' message regarding biodiversity.
"There are some really great things going to happen at the seminar. It isn't going to be doom and gloom and talking about the loss of biodiversity," she said.
Ms Lehamann said she hoped the seminar would continue in the future and continue to provide informative insight about biodiversity issues in the Wimmera.
"We just want to offer a seminar that is of interest to people," she said.
People interested in learning more about the event can visit, www.facebook.com/wimmerabiodiversityseminar.
