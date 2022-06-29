The Wimmera Mail-Times

The Wimmera Biodiversity Seminar returns for its 25th year on September 1

Updated June 29 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEMINAR: Ms Lehmann explained that speakers during the day will discuss numerous topics such as citizen science projects and botanical art. Picture: FILE

The Wimmera Biodiversity Seminar is happening for its 25th year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.