A WIMMERA animal advocate has stressed animal shelters in the region are under strain.
Horsham PAWS secretary Kristy Kelly said an increased number of animals were purchased during the lockdown, which had been later surrendered to animal shelters across the region.
Ms Kelly said Horsham PAWS members noticed the influx of surrendered animals around the end of lockdown.
"During the lockdown, we were very quiet. Our members had to tell people that we had no animals or very few animals to be given away," she said.
"However, when the lockdown was lifted last year around October, we hit the floor running."
Ms Kelly said as COVID-19 restrictions eased, more people had surrendered their animals.
"People have gone back to their normal lives and they simply don't have the time to look after their pets anymore," she said.
Ms Kelly, who had volunteered with Horsham PAWS for seven years, said she was unsure if the problem would be resolved.
"Sometimes I think we are winning and sometimes I feel like we are making really good progress," she said.
"But currently, with the number of animals that have been surrendered, we are in a tough situation.
"I hope the number of surrendered animals decreases, but the way we are going I don't think it will happen."
Ms Kelly said Horsham Pound officials were asking Horsham PAWS members to help deal with housing stray animals.
"Winter is considered our quiet time but we have seemed to not have stopped," she said.
"We get requests from Horsham Pound rangers telling us they have a pet that nobody has claimed, and they ask, 'can we house the animal?'
"However, we have no room left and we have little foster care available to house these animals, so unfortunately we are not able to look after them."
Ms Kelly said there was an increased amount of stray dogs and cats surrendered.
She said the influx of strays was causing Horsham PAWS financial issues, making it difficult to find new homes for the animals.
Ms Kelly said if the issue wasn't dealt with, there would be more stray animals such as cats spreading diseases in the municipality.
She said increased amounts of stray cats could spread diseases like feline aids.
"Stray cats have a significant impact on the environment because they destroy the wildlife," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
