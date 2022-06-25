Rupanyup remain on top

Round 10 of the HDFNL has come and gone with big defeats and a thrilling draw.
Rupanyup continued their strong vein of form with a 53-point victory over Natimuk on Saturday.
After only a close first quarter, Rupanyup broke away in the second term to head into the main break 22 points ahead.
Jack Musgrove (Rupanyup) lead from the front as Dylan Bates and Nathan Koenig kicked two goals for Natimuk.
Harrow Balmoral have their eyes on top spot after a 65-point victory over Jeparit Rainbow.
Gregory Hamilton kicked a game high four goals and Michael Close also kicked three goals for the Roos.
Daniel Batson and Jakob Cocks were the goal kickers for Jeparit Rainbow.
The Swifts and Edenope Apsley played out a draw in a thrilling contest at North Park.
Neither team could be split in the first half with both teams kicking 55-points.
Edenhope Apsley were able to get out to a 13-point lead at three quarter time, however the last quarter saw the Swifts fight back but it wasn't enough with the game ending in a draw.
Ben Davis kicked a team three goals, Zac Armer kicked two goals and Scott Carey, Joel Mathews and Todd Matthews were named the Swifts best.
Timothy McIntyre kicked three goals for Edenhope Apsley with Ben McIntyre and Josh Roman kicking two majors.
Noradjuha Quantong moved to fifth spot on the HDFNL ladder with a 92-point win over Taylors Lake.
Trent Grant kicked five goals, while Dylan Bushby and Ash Lawson kicked three majors for Noradjuha Quantong.
Lee Marshall kicked a team high two goals and Joseph Watkins and Trae Martin were Taylors Lake's best.
Kalkee maintained third spot on the ladder with a 148-point win over Pimpinio.
Jayden Kuhne kicked six goals, Brendan Macdonald and Corey Williams kicked five majors.
Kaniva Leeor secured a tense two point victory over Laharum.
Beau Nunan kicked four goals for Kaniva Leeor in victory with Tyson Hawker and Jonty Brown leading the way.
Shannon Argall kicked six goals as Jarrod Kemp and Jordan Matuschka were named Laharum's best players.
In the netball, Paula Wiedermann (40 goals), Molly Lakin and Katie Ruwoldt led the way as Kalkee defeated Pimpinio by 26 goals.
Harrow Balmoral defeated Jeparit Rainbow by 13 goals with Kirby Knight scoring a game high 26 goals.
Laharum defeated Kaniva Leeor by 11 goals with Abby Croft (L) and Caitlin Story (KL) both scoring 25 goals.
Edenope Apsley defeated the Swifts by six goals with Cardee Feder scoring 34 goals.
Natimuk defeated Rupanyup by eight goals with Casey Vanstan and Emily Hateley both having great games.
The results for the Noradjuha Quantong v Taylors Lake were not released at the time of publication.
