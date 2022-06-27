The Wimmera Mail-Times
Grampians Health stands down its Ballarat-specific Code Yellow

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated June 27 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
EMERGENCY: Grampians Health declares code yellow as demand continues to grow. Picture: FILE

Update: Grampians Health has stood down the Code Yellow (internal emergency) this afternoon, following its implementation on Sunday after significant demand for services across the weekend.

