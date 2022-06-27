Census: the data is only as useful as how you use it

You may remember sitting down at the table last August, filling out a census form while complaining about mandates and how Melbourne would never win another flag in your lifetimes.
Fast forward 10 months, and it's now less than 24 hours until the Australia Bureau of Statistics releases most of its population data from the 2021 Census.
How time flies!
For the data geeks, the reports, spreadsheets and scant pie charts will provide a plethora of information about population numbers, cost of living, housing and cultural diversity.
But the actual data science enthusiasts are champing at the bit to see how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our nation.
Anecdotally, we know that city folk sought everything from a seachange to a tree change; tomorrow, we will see empirical evidence confirming whether this is a mountain or molehill for local councils.
'Working remotely' evokes different reactions depending on who you are talking with at the time, and the new data will highlight how many people are living hybrid lives.
As Australians age, there is a growing strain on aged care facilities.
For the first time, this census will provide a snapshot into chronic conditions such as arthritis, cancer, dementia and heart disease.
The data will highlight how immigration slowed down and what impacts it has on the economy.
While the data is excellent - the former-mathematics teacher in me would love to sit down and plot my own graphs - the journalist in me wants to plant a red flag.
Because evidence is significant, what you do with it gives it value.
Just like a 1963 Scanlens card set is only worth what someone else will pay for it, data is only as valuable as how you use it.
Will the census inform politicians to invest in better communications infrastructure? Will our state MPs invest more money into public health after seeing the debilitating effects of dementia?
Will globalisation be replaced with community-focused solutions?
Time will tell.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
