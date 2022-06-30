Victoria Police Western Region has welcomed a new Assistant Commissioner to lead police efforts in keeping Victorians safe across Western Victoria.
Michael Grainger will replace Assistant Commissioner Cindy Millen who has been in the role for the past four years.
Mr Grainger commenced his new role in late April.
He joined Victoria Police in 1984 having spent time working as a medical orderly in a major road trauma hospital emergency department after leaving school.
Mr Grainger spent the next five years working as a frontline police officer across Melbourne's western suburbs until 1989 when he was appointed as a detective.
He has had extensive investigative experience across local crime units and major crime squads such as homicide, armed robbery, and armed offenders.
Mr Grainger has a focus on road safety, family violence, youth crime, and drug-related crime.
He said he was thrilled to be appointed to the role of Assistant Commissioner.
"I am so proud to lead police efforts across Western Victoria," he said.
"I see our police members closely engaged with their communities and so committed to delivering community safety every day; they are remarkable."
Mr Grainger thanked his predecessor, Ms Millen, for her service to Victoria Police.
"I would like to pay tribute to my predecessor, Assistant Commissioner Cindy Millen who has developed an excellent team, with great focus and vision for the future," he said.
"She is a remarkable person, a wonderful example of a compassionate leader and an exceptional officer."
Ms Millen said it was a privilege to have been able to lead police across the state's western region.
"I couldn't be prouder of the work we have done to keep communities safe, particularly in relation to firearm and drug-related crime," she said.
"It's with a heavy heart that I hand over the reins to Assistant Commissioner Michael Grainger.
"Western Victorians are in extremely capable hands with Mr Grainger at the helm.
"I look forward to seeing the positive influence he will surely have over police operations in the region."
