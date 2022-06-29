Councils across Australia deliver 25% of the services, facilities and infrastructure to the community with less than four per cent of the nation's tax revenue.
The HRCC 2022-23 budget was adopted on Monday night resulting in a $21.29 million capital works program.
As the smallest of the 10 regional cities, we must continuously upgrade our facilities and infrastructure to help us attract and retain the residents we need to fill the 2000+ job vacancies that are impacting on the productivity and profitability of so many of our region's businesses.
Government grants are vital and assist in the renewal, upgrade of existing infrastructure and delivery of new facilities and infrastructure.
Meeting the needs of our community now and into the future is the goal.
Some of the specific spends across the municipality include $7.683 million (5.2% increase) on rural roads and infrastructure, $583,987 for footpaths and cycle ways in Horsham North, $65,564 for Natimuk Preschool accessible toilets and solar installation and $214,000 for initial works on the VicTrack land south of Mill Street.
A Strategic Planning Expo will be held during August which will give all members of the community the opportunity to provide feedback on a range of Council activities and initiatives at the beginning of our next budget cycle. This Expo responds to a specific request from the Community Panel in 2021.
The Domestic Animal Management Plan 2022-2026 has been approved. The plan outlines how Council will:
Council is proposing some amendments to the Road Management Plan and these proposed changes are out for community feedback now.
Last week I joined more than 1000 Mayors, Councillors, CEOs and Council Officers at the Australian Local Government Association's National General Assembly in Canberra.
This was an opportunity to hear from Ministers and a diverse range of speakers about the importance of partnerships in meeting the needs of our communities. We also heard from flood impacted Mayors and how their communities are responding and recovering.
This week, Melissa Horne MP was appointed Minister for Local Government.
I look forward to meeting Minister Horne at the next Local Government Mayoral Advisory Panel meeting.
I would also like to acknowledge and thank Minister Shaun Leane for his support and valuable contribution to the sector.
