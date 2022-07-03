An Indigenous rights advocate who is curating an art exhibition during NAIDOC Week hopes the event will create a dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people about First Nations' culture.
Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-Operative curators Tanisha Lovett and Toni Martin have organised a GetUp, StandUp, and Showup exhibition.
The show will happen from Sunday, July 3, to Sunday, August 28, and artists involved in the Horsham Town Hall art exhibition come from the Wotjobaluk, Jaadwa, Jadawadjali, Weirga, and Jupagulk communities.
Ms Lovett, who will exhibit some of her own work, said about 50 Indigenous artists from across the Wimmera had submitted pieces.
"Some of the work displayed was made during some of the art workshops we ran at Goolum," she said.
Ms Lovett said the show's name GetUp, StandUp, and Showup was in reference to this year's NAIDOC Week theme.
She said NAIDOC Week was an event for non-Indigenous and Indigenous people to share stories and knowledge about First Nations people.
"NAIDOC Week is a time for all Australians. The week is not just for Indigenous people but it is also for the wider community to have the chance to learn, hear stories, and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," she said.
Ms Lovett encouraged people to attend the show.
"Some of the artists displaying their work will be selling their pieces," she said.
Hindmarsh will also host numerous NAIDOC events throughout the week.
Hindmarsh Shire Council leaders will host First Nations storytelling sessions throughout different libraries in the municipality.
Jeparit Library will be hosting a session on July 3 between 2pm and 3pm and Rainbow Library will host an event on July 6 from 2pm to 3pm.
Other Hindmarsh libraries hosting events include Nhill Library on July 7 between 10am and 11am and Dimboola Library on July 8 from 10am to 11am.
Patrons can also enjoy a movie session of My Name is Gulpilil at Nhill Memorial Community Centre at 7.30pm on July 8.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
