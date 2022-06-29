A Horsham councillor will be referred to the state government after being accused of an ethical violation relating to a confidential session in the council's May 23 meeting.
Horsham Rural City councillor Di Bell will be referred to the local government inspectorate regarding concerns she failed to disclose a conflict of interest in relation to the Australian Services Union's allegations of bullying within the council.
Advertisement
Cr Bell was also accused of misusing her position as councillor in matters relating to that confidential session.
At the council's June 26 meeting, concerns were raised about a conflict of interest concerning a family member of Cr Bell.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said that Cr Bell had written on May 11 that she had a conflict of interest but failed to declare it.
Cr Bell said she had asked the mayor about seeking legal advice and had subsequently sought such advice.
"Based on that advice is how I've acted since," Cr Bell said.
"This will be about my daughter being a staff member, she is not a member of the union and has not been involved in any discussions."
Cr Gulline said she had been approached "independently and individually" by councillors Les Power, Penny Flynn and David Bowe to raise concerns over Cr Bell's conduct.
"They each independently contacted me concerned by the behaviour that we had witnessed, through the emails that had come to them so they asked me to follow up," Cr Gulline said.
READ MORE:
During the council's Monday, June 26, meeting Cr Power put forward a motion to discuss Cr Bell's behaviour as "urgent business".
"I have concerns in relation to Councillor Bell's conduct that have arisen since the distribution of the agenda," Cr Power said.
"The matter cannot be left until the next scheduled meeting, given the damage that is being done to Council and the community at the moment."
The motion authorised the mayor to write to the local government inspectorate to determine whether councillor Bell failed to disclose a conflict of interest and thereby breached the local government act of 2020.
A second part of the motion proposed by Cr Power suggested Cr Bell's "recent conduct in relation to the allegations made the Australian Services Union... amounted to a misuse of position".
"We need to discuss this, we need to vote on it," Cr Power said.
Advertisement
"If the vote goes in favour of the motion then the mayor would write to the local government inspectorate asking for the investigation.
"(I'm) happy for it to go either way, if it goes the other way then it'd be squashed, simple as that."
Councillors Ian Ross and Claudia Haenel criticised the motion, describing it as "concerning", "bullying" and "an abomination".
"This is quite concerning... we have allegations in this council of bullying and a toxic culture, and I see what is happening now is just a classic example of that happening again," Cr Ross said.
"I have no issue with there being an investigation, but... I just see hypocrisy and double standards here.
"We live in a democracy. This is not like Putin's Russia or Jinping's China or Kim Jong-un's North Korea, this is democracy where councillors have the right to speak to constituents and gather information."
Advertisement
The motion to refer Cr Bell to the local government inspectorate carried, with Cr Power, Cr Bowe, Cr Flynn and Cr Gulline voting for, and Cr Ross, Cr Haenel and Cr Bell voting against.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.