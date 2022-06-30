Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
$590,000
AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham
AGENT: Jock Uebergang 0418 815 770
INSPECT: By appointment
This well-presented townhouse in the popular Waterlink Estate is an ideal permanent residence for professionals or retirees, and an easy-care investment property. The home offers neutral décor and functional design including a decked north-facing alfresco which is adjacent both living areas and the kitchen. Breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and 900mm-wide oven are excellent kitchen features. The main bedroom suite has ensuite and walk-in robe. Another bedroom has a separate entrance and makes a great work-from-home office. Quality extras include fitted robes, 2.7-metre tall ceilings, ducted climate control, solar panels and secure garage with internal access. Scan the QR code to find out more about this surprisingly spacious home.
