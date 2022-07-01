The Wimmera Mail-Times

Ladies complete 'prestigious event' at Horsham Golf Club

Updated July 1 2022 - 5:49am, first published 2:00am
PRESENTATION: From the left Joyce Mills, Joan Buckley, Kaye Smith and Sandra Savage. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

On the June 23, 38 Horsham golfers competed in the two-day annual Life Members Stroke Aggregate event.

