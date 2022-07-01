Ladies complete 'prestigious event' at Horsham Golf Club

On the June 23, 38 Horsham golfers competed in the two-day annual Life Members Stroke Aggregate event.
The winners of this prestigious event, coming in with an impressive total nett score of 303 for the two rounds were Joan Buckley and Kaye Smith.
Runners up were Pam Watkins and Jennifer Noonan with a score of 310 on a count-back from Trudy Parker and Marg Moore, also with a score of 310.
On Tuesday the nett winners with a score of 151 were Marj Reinheimer and Alison Radcliffe. All other results and can be seen in the Sports Results Web entry.
Horsham Golf Club Life Members Joyce Mills and Sandra Savage donated and presented prizes to the winning pair as shown in the attached photograph.
The next Horsham Golf Club ladies event - the Beth Officer 4BBB Stableford - will take place on August 25, 2022.
Following that, the Nell Smithett Memorial Trophy Open Events will take place in October 2022.
