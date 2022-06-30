Welcome to Wotjobaluk Country sign vandalised with racist graffiti

A welcome to Wotjobaluk Country sign in Sea Lake has been vandalised with racist graffiti.
The sign, which sits on the intersection of Sea Lake and Robinvale Calder Highway was a partnership between the Department of Transport and the Barengi Gadjin Land Council, and recognises the many different traditional owner groups of the surrounding area.
Advertisement
A traditional owner discovered the racist graffiti, which used words calling for deliberate acts of violence against Aboriginal people.
READ MORE:
Barengi Gadjin Land Council chair Dylan Clarke condemned the act.
"Racism has no place on Wotjobaluk Country. It is heart breaking to see these disgusting words on our signage, and we don't stand for it," he said.
Mr Clarke called on Buloke Shire Council, in which the sign sits, to act to stamp out racism and provide further support to protect the area's indigenous community in the future.
The group has also published a call to action against racism resource kit, which can be found on the Barengi Gadjin Land Council website.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.