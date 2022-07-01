The Wimmera Mail-Times

Municipal monitor appointed for Horsham Rural City Council

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:45am, first published 4:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOVERNANCE: Horsham Rural City Council will be placed under a municipal monitor following state government intervention. Picture: FILE

HORSHAM Rural City Council has been appointed with a municipal monitor following governance and councillor conduct issues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.