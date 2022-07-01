HORSHAM Rural City Council has been appointed with a municipal monitor following governance and councillor conduct issues.
Minister for Local Government Melissa Horne approved the decision, following a council meeting that saw a councillor referred to the Local Government Inspectorate on grounds of failing to declare a conflict of interest.
Ms Horne said the monitor will work with the council to prevent these issues from escalating and support councillors to perform their duties successfully.
"We expect Councils to maintain a standard of good governance that the community rightfully expects," she said.
"The municipal monitor will help ensure Horsham Rural City Council properly serves the ratepayers it represents."
During their term, the municipal monitor will work closely with Horsham Rural City Council to improve governance practices and help councillors ensure they are performing their roles in accordance with the Local Government Act 2020.
This comes after Lowan member Emma Kealy joined calls to appoint a monitor to the council.
Ms Kealy said she had multiple meetings with both the former minister for local government, Shaun Leane, and the new minister for local government, Melissa Horne, to discuss appointing the monitor.
"About a year ago I met with the minister about my concerns with Horsham. I re-approached him in February and again when he was recently in Horsham," she said.
"There is some deep-seated conflict they (council) have tried to work through it internally. They need the support of an external monitor to work on a long-term strategy to build Horsham and make it a fabulous place to be."
Ms Kealy said she also understood a majority of councilors supported the move.
In early June the Australian Services Union came forward with calls for an independent external review of the council's workplace culture, following complaints it had received from council staff.
Australian Services Union deputy branch secretary Tash Wark said the union welcomed the decision to appoint a government monitor.
"The ASU has growing concerns about the situation at Horsham Rural City Council, and manner in which senior leaders' conduct is impacting council staff's health, safety and wellbeing. We have raised concerns for several weeks with no action from council," she said.
"Clearly the situation at Horsham Rural City Council is deteriorating, the ASU would welcome intervention from the Minister for Local Government as soon as possible"
"The workplace culture issues at Horsham Rural City Council are serious and need to be addressed so every worker has a workplace free from bullying and harassment."
