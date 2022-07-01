The Wimmera Mail-Times

Municipal monitor: calmer heads must prevail

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
July 1 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Municipal monitor: calmer heads must prevail

Yesterday, the Victorian government appointed a municipal monitor to supervise its fourth local government in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.