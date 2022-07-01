Municipal monitor: calmer heads must prevail

Yesterday, the Victorian government appointed a municipal monitor to supervise its fourth local government in 2022.
It was no surprise when we broke the news at 2.30pm that the Horsham Rural City Council was joining Darebin, Moira and Wodonga municipalities under supervision.
Anyone following the saga this week would have seen the writing on the wall.
What should have been a reasonably mundane council meeting became anything but on Monday night.
Some robust conversations took place, councillors were blindsided, and like any good cliffhanger, we ran out of time before all the facts were laid on the table.
We know that councillor Di Bell was referred to the local government inspectorate regarding concerns she failed to disclose a conflict of interest concerning the Australian Services Union's allegations of bullying.
While she is not accused of bullying staff directly, she is now under scrutiny.
While many council matters take place behind closed doors, we know that on June 2, the mayor and CEO met with then-local government minister Shaun Leane to express their concerns.
Four weeks later, the new minister, Melissa Horne, announced the decision to appoint a monitor for an unspecified time.
"The decision has been made at the request of the council's mayor and CEO who sought to ensure that the council has the guidance it needs to perform its role successfully and serve the local community effectively," Ms Horne said on Friday.
It is important to remember that the ASU has 'serious concerns about the workplace culture at Horsham Rural City Council.
However, there are also concerns about how the community view local government.
Councillors play a vital role in Australia's three levels of government.
It is the first and most common point of contact taxpayers have with officials.
How the public view local councillors is the cornerstone of its confidence in the government.
If that cornerstone becomes ineffective, so does everything around it.
Therefore, I believe it is essential to approach said matters with composure.
As Councillor Les Power said on Monday night: "I'm not going to put on a grandstand, because I don't believe the public, the ratepayers out there, have given me the authority to do so."
Calmer heads should, and must, prevail.
Have a great weekend.
Ben Fraser, Editor
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
