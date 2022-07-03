The Wimmera Mail-Times

Centurion: Horsham's Berry cracks the ton with 100th AFL game

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
July 3 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CENTURION: Jarrod Berry has enjoyed a fantastic career at the Brisbane Lions. Picture: BRISBANE LIONS MEDIA

Former Horsham Saint Jarrod Berry reached remarkable milestone when he played in his 100th game of AFL football on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.