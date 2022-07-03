Centurion: Horsham's Berry cracks the ton with 100th AFL game

Former Horsham Saint Jarrod Berry reached remarkable milestone when he played in his 100th game of AFL football on Thursday night.
As the Lions emphatically defeated the Bulldogs, Berry put on a show in his milestone match, racking up 23 possessions and booting two goals.
The game was also a special game for the club itself, as Brisbane celebrated 20 years since its 2002 premiership.
Since debuting in 2017, the 24-year-old Lion has made himself an indispensable part of the Lions Best-22 as a workhorse in the midfield and across halfback.
Recently, he has begun to expand his role into that of an outside midfielder.
Earlier this year, Berry gathered a career-high 33 disposals and kicked a goal as his side triumphed over a spirited Giants outfit 110-96.
Berry told Lions' media that it was the club's culture that had helped him stick around, as less than one in five players reach the 100 game milestone.
"The boys and the culture that we have," Berry told lions.com.au.
"They (the boys) are actually my genuine mates outside of football and that gives us a closer bond and we know each other better than we would if we were just teammates.
"And I guess the Brisbane lifestyle up here is pretty relaxed and easy going, which I love."
Brisbane's national recruiting manager Stephen Conole told Brisbane Lions Media what made Berry special to the club, and why they chose him in the 2016 draft.
"To get boys to move states and to try to help us with some sort of rebuild, we needed players with resilience and character," Conole said.
"Moving away from home isn't easy for any young lad, but Jarrod did that already going to boarding school in Ballarat, so we had a reasonable idea he could do it.
"He also didn't have an easy top age year with serious injuries and other adversity, but he was always around to support his teammates, so we knew he was quite resilient.
"He was always a super leader amongst his peers, well respected by teammates and we were looking to get players into the footy club who were impressive on field and off field."
The decision for the talented utility to remain at the Lions during their rebuild was aided by the Lions recruiting fellow Rebel Hugh McCluggage in the same draft, followed by brother Tom Berry in 2018 national draft.
Prior to Berry's milestone game on Thursday night, the younger Berry spoke on the Brisbane Lion's podcast, The Roar Deal.
"Jarrod's been a massive role model for me... we used to do everything together, he was pretty much my best mate growing up," Berry said.
"He's always been determined... that's probably why he's been my role model.
"(His career) has been very special to watch."
Speaking on the same podcast, Lions midfield coach Cam Bruce praised Berry's leadership abilities and said he hoped 100 games was "a third" of the games Berry would play for the club.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
