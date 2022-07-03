Demons overrun Saints in Pelican Cup | WFNL R11 match report

Horsham has claimed the wood over cross-city rivals the Horsham Saints with a comprehensive victory at Coughlin Park on Sunday afternoon.
In blustery conditions, the Demons kicked 11.24 (90) to the Saints' 3.10 (28), a scoreline that ultimately flattered the Saints.
Advertisement
Horsham's goalkicking was a sour point from an otherwise immaculate performance, as the Demons dominated centre clearances and around stoppages, playing a fast, run and carry game that tore the Saints defence open.
Leading the way was co-coach Tyler Blake off half back, with young guns Brody Pope and Jett Hopper both giving standout performances.
Veterans Billy Carberry, Brad Hartigan and Deek Roberts showed poise across the ground, making the Saints' comparative lack of experience hurt.
READ MORE:
It wasn't until twelve minutes into the third term that the Saints kicked their first goal, such was the stranglehold applied by the Demons across halfback.
However that pressure could have translated better onto the scoreboard, with the Demons' missing many a shot they should have sunk.
The Demons kicked 3.5 to quarter time, to the Saints 0.5, and the accuracy didn't improve from there.
In the final term Horsham kicked 1.6, and would be weary of doing the same come finals.
Despite being a forgettable day for the Saints, Cody Bryan, Alexander McRae and Jordy Keyte never gave up and toiled hard, with contributions from Jacob O'Beirne, Sam Clyne and Max Bryan.
The Demons' win sets up a tantalising clash in round 12 with Dimboola, as both sides look to cement a place in the finals.
The gulf between the Demons and the rest of the WFNL A Grade competition was on display on Sunday, when Horsham comfortably dispatched a Saints outfit depleted by illness and injury.
In a bruising, physical encounter at Coughlin Park, the Demons lead only grew as the game progressed, with the visitors ultimately triumphing by 41-points, 39-80.
The Hiscock sisters were brilliant through midcourt, while attacking duo Georgie Carberry and Imogen Worthy notched 41 and 31 points respectively.
Goal keeper Larnie Hobbs was a shining light for the home side on a rough day.
MORE NEWS:
Advertisement
Horsham were clinical; employing slick ball movement through the middle of the court that punctured the Saints defence.
Such was Horsham's confidence that the Demons made use of long, bold passes that allowed the ladder-leaders to swiftly go into attack, before the Saints had a chance to set up behind the ball.
The Saints fought hard, but were made to work for every point they scored, while the Demons appeared to have all the answers, making the most of their chances at the net and rarely missed.
Injuries to key Saints didn't help the home side's cause, with star Shannon Cross coming off in the first half and requiring crutches.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.