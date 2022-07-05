HORSHAM'S Art Is... festival has concluded in a stellar fashion, with a warm and intimate event at Maydale Reserve.
The Concert for the Earth saw performances from Horsham Rural City Band, the Danny Walsh Banned and Tibetan singer-songwriter Tenzin Choegyal.
Beyond knock-out solo performances, the artists also collaborated together, with Mr Choegyal joining the Horsham Band and Danny Walsh on stage with his powerful, nomad-style singing.
Mr Walsh also performed his new song William Wimmera on stage with Wergaia elder Uncle Ron Marks.
The two collaborated on writing the song, which featured a sing-along chorus in the Wergaia language.
See our gallery of the night's happenings here.
