Horsham Rural City Council meeting adjourned due to absences

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated July 5 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:15am
ADJOURNED: Monday's council meeting was pushed back after four councillors were absent. PIcture: FILE

THE Horsham Rural City Council's meeting slated for Monday, July 4, was adjourned due to the council's inability to form a quorum.

