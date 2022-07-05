A musical entertainment icon and three Wimmera musical groups have played together in a once-in-a-lifetime concert, all whilst raising vital funds for medical equipment.
Saxophonist and television personality Wilbur Wilde, Horsham Rural City Concert Band, its development program band, and the Red Hot Marmas Murtoa Community Choir performed at a Big Band Bash Variety Concert in Horsham Town Hall on May 29.
Together they raised $2000 for Wimmera Base Hospital.
Event manager Mark Radford said the concert was a special occasion because it was Horsham Rural City Concert Band's 150th birthday.
"We were able to keep the ticket prices affordable, cover our costs and provide a very good donation to support the work of our hospital," he said.
Mr Radford said Mr Wilde, who has family in Warracknabeal, gave some advice to the other performers.
"He told some stories about his musical journey and he fitted in very well," he said.
Mr Radford said there was a positive mood among the attendees and musicians at the concert.
"It was a very happy place to be at mate. Since the event was on a Sunday there was a variety of age groups that attended," he said.
"We were hoping to get from about 100 to 200 people attending the concert but we had over 300 people in attendance."
Mr Radford said the music chosen for the concert related to the theme of the band's 150th birthday.
"The city band started back in 1872, which is a long time ago. So the event started with music that a band would have played back then and we also played so more modern music," he said.
Mr Radford said Horsham Rural City Concert Band membership had grown significantly in size throughout the years.
"Back in 2008 there were about 10 players in the band, this year about 36 members played on stage," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
