The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Rural City Concert Band's 150th birthday raises vital funds for Wimmera Base Hospital

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated July 6 2022 - 12:29am, first published July 5 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PERFORMANCE: Karl Carman (left), Kelly Mayes and Wilbur Wilde perform at Horsham Town Hall. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A musical entertainment icon and three Wimmera musical groups have played together in a once-in-a-lifetime concert, all whilst raising vital funds for medical equipment.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.