Another year, another Wimmera connection joins the AFLW, when Sofia Hurley was drafted to the Sydney Swans with pick 5 of the 2022 AFLW draft.
Hurley is the daughter of former Rupanyup player Tony Hurley, and played for the Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League prior to being drafted.
Born in Rupanyup, Mr Hurley played junior and senior football for the Panthers before heading to university.
Mr Hurley said the family were proud "thrilled" when Hurley's name was called out by Sydney.
"It was a pretty good night, it was quite an extravaganza... the AFL did really well," Mr Hurley said.
"We knew she was going to Sydney, she'd nominated NSW as her draft region."
While Hurley grew up in Melbourne, playing her junior football for South Melbourne and the Sandringham Dragons, Mr Hurley said the family's Wimmera roots weren't going anywhere.
"We've got a really good connection to the footy club; the family is still there on the farm," Mr Hurley said.
"My brother played god knows how many games (for Rup)... I think he's played over 400."
"My mum's still up there, she's 93... we used to come up all the time when the kids were small; we have four kids and Sof's the youngest.
"We're still very much connected to Rupanyup and the Wimmera."
Although his own footballing career was short, Mr Hurley said he'd "had a hell of a time" watching his daughter's success.
"It's been terrific... she was always very good at sport... she represented Victoria in cross country and basketball.
"She was right up at the pointy end of all those sports."
The talented midfielder took home the Dragons under-19 best and fairest award at the age of 17, and again in 2022, was awarded AFLW academy honours.
Several representative stints for Vic Metro only bolstered the onballer's draft stocks heading into the draft.
"We were pretty confident she'd be drafted... she was put into the AFL Academy at the start of the year," Mr Hurley said.
Mr Hurley added that he was encouraged by how welcoming and supportive the AFLW system had been for new players.
"We felt they'd left no stone unturned...they really made all the girls know that this
While Hurley spends most of her time in the midfield, her ability to drift forward caught selector's eyes.
Sydney Swans Coach Scott Gowans said that he was very impressed with Hurley's versatility and football IQ.
"Sof is a fast outside midfielder with great skills and awareness," Gowans told Swans media.
"She has the ability to find both the footy and ID space.
"We expect Sofia to play on the flanks and wings, and we believe she will also be able to drift forward and hit the scoreboard.
"Her 2km time trial demonstrates her athletic abilities and she will be a key part to our growth as a team for many years to come."
Rupanyup Football Netball Club was quick to share the good news on social media.
"How awesome is this? Sofia Hurley gets drafted to Sydney Swans!" The Panthers said on Facebook.
"Congratulations Sof, we wish you all the best!"
Hurley joins Ella Friend (St Kilda), Maggie Caris (Demons), Isabella Simmons (Melbourne) and Sophie Alexander (Essendon) as the Wimmera's AFLW links.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
