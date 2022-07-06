The Wimmera Mail-Times

A Natimuk environmental advocate shares his frustrations about the future of Lake Natimuk

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
Updated July 7 2022 - 1:04am, first published July 6 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAKE: Mr Lovell said there had been numerous attempts to transfer water into Lake Natimuk however nothing had eventuated. Picture: FILE

AN environmental advocate has openly shared his frustrations regarding the lack of communication from environmental agency leaders about the future of Lake Natimuk.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.