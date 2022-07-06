AN environmental advocate has openly shared his frustrations regarding the lack of communication from environmental agency leaders about the future of Lake Natimuk.
Bill Lovell said Natimuk residents had spoken numerous times to state government officials.
Still, they had never received a straightforward answer about if or when the lake would receive more water.
"The dry state of the lake is a considerable concern for the town," he said.
"The lake is a key tourist attraction for the town and community members are voicing their disquiet about what they see as bureaucratic neglect."
Mr Lovell said Natimuk Lake Foreshore Committee members had previously tried to advocate for a weir to be built to conserve water at the lake, but they had been unsuccessful.
He said Parks Victoria, who manages the land, stopped the work in 2016 because a required environmental impact assessment was needed before the project started.
Mr Lovell said Natimuk Foreshore Committee should now receive a water right to increase the water level in the lake.
"I want the foreshore committee to be granted water rights out of the Wimmera River," he said.
A Wimmera Catchment Management Authority leader has said it would be possible to transfer water from the Wimmera River to Lake Natimuk.
Executive officer David Brennan said water could be given to the lake; however, evaporation loss was an issue.
Mr Brennan said Lake Natimuk needed more inflows for water to remain in the lake.
"There are two reasons why there isn't water coming into the lake. Firstly climate change, over the last 30 years there has been a dramatic drop in the amount of rain in the Wimmera," he said.
"The second factor is land-use change. More people in the southwest catchment have turned to cropping. With less pasture in the system there has been more water captured in the soil."
Mr Lovell said the future of Natimuk Lake was bleak if the government and non-government agencies could not act.
"The lake will be a dry arid piece of land. There have already been several attempts to try and get water in there," he said.
Mr Brennan said he understood the frustrations of Natimuk residents; however, it was difficult to predict the future.
"The Wimmera has numerous wetlands and over the last 20 years in particular only a couple of dozen wetlands have had a substantial amount of water in them," he said.
Mr Lovell said Natimuk Lake had the potential of being a tourist attraction, but a lack of water was a problem.
"Few people want to come and stay at a place where there is a lake with no water," he said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
