Saturday, July 9
Nhill
A parkrun event will happen at the Nhill Swamp and Wildlife Reserve at 8am, the event is a timed five-kilometre walk, jog and run. People interested in learning more about the event can visit: rustbelt.com.au/events-calendar/12-weekly/1111-nhill-parkrun-every-saturday.
Saturday, July 9
Stawell
Grampian Model Railroaders will host Regional Victoria's Largest Model Railway Exhibition from 9.30am to 5pm at the SES Hall on Sloane Street. Individuals can view more than 25 model railway layouts from G to N scale. Adults will need to pay $15 and people aged under 16-years-old can enter for free. People interested in learning more about the event can call: 0438 545 233.
Sunday, July 13
Horsham
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority will host an aviation seminar at 302 Geodetic Road from 4.30pm to 6:30pm. The seminar will explore the difference between human and system error. People interested in learning more about the event can visit: eventbrite.com.au/e/avsafety-engineering-seminar-horsham-tickets-360199966797.
Friday, July 15
Stawell
Individuals can enjoy an open mic Take the Stage music event at the Stawell Golf Club from 7pm to 10pm. The event will be hosted by Stawell Performing Arts Company. Patrons will need to pay $5 for entry and children under 10 can enter the event for free. People interested in learning more about the event can visit: facebook.com/StawellPerformingArtsCompany.
Sunday, July 15
Horsham
Horsham Library will be hosting a Storytime event for children from 10.30am to 11am. The event is an opportunity to develop listening and interactive skills for children in a group. The event will introduce pre-school children to the joys of books, and include readings of various stories. People interested in learning more about the event can call: 53825707.
Saturday, July 16
Goroke
A Goroke Kinder Mega draw event will happen at Goroke Town Hall at 7pm. Food, drinks and live music will be at the event and all proceeds will go towards playground upgrades for the Goroke Kindergarten. Tickets for the event will cost $50. People interested in the event can contact Kaddie Cother on 0439 016 638 or Liz Hage on 0427 332 020 to purchase tickets.
Saturday, July 22
Horsham
Musician Amy Shark will perform at Horsham Town Hall at 8pm. Tickets for the event will cost $89.50 and bookings are limited. For more information people can visit: horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/amy-shark-see-u-somewhere-australia-tour/.
