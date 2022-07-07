Top marks for this tastefully renovated home on Laurel Street with outdoor living and attractive gardens. It's neat, complete, affordable and within walking distance from Barnes Boulevard and the Wimmera River. With open-plan living there's plenty of room for the whole family to spread out. Having four bedrooms is a bonus and the main offers ensuite and walk-in robe. Sparkling new kitchen with stainless steel cooking appliance, central island and extra storage. Updated bathrooms, fresh décor, fitted robes, patio doors, ceiling fans and climate control are excellent additions. The home is on a secure allotment with carporting and undercover alfresco as well as a sunny patio.