In what could be a vital round of football and netball, several finals contenders will go head to head.
In the netball, Dimboola face their biggest challenge yet, when they host the unbeaten Demons.
The Roos have overcome a wayward start to the season to sit in sixth position, equal on points with fifth-placed Minyip-Murtoa and fourth-placed Ararat.
If they can defeat the Demons, the race for finals would be wide open.
Down at Ararat, the third-placed Saints and fourth-placed Rats will contest their own September preview.
The depleted Saints can recapture the second rung of the ladder with a win, while the Rats, who boast a better percentage, have a chance to leapfrog the Saints.
Meanwhile, the Burras will hope to recover from their loss to Dimboola by dispatching the Warrack Eagles.
However the Eagles have proven themselves to be a tough opponent at home, and would love to christen the new courts at Brim with a win.
Stawell and the Southern Mallee Giants A Grade sides will have a bye in round 12.
In the football, the fourth-placed Demons will travel to Dimboola to take on the fifth-placed Roos, fresh from demolishing cross-town rivals the Horsham Saints in the Pelican Cup.
Horsham sit behind Dimboola on wins and haven't beaten anyone above them on the ladder - a win over the Roos would be a statement that the Demons can go deep into September.
Elsewhere, the Saints head to Alexandra Oval to take on the rampant Rats.
Ararat are flying, having demolished the Tigers by 87-points, and sit well above the competition on percentage.
Despite Ararat's close loss to Stawell, the Rats still are the team to beat in 2022.
Behind the Rats, but equal on wins, is Minyip-Murtoa who are set to travel to Brim to take on the Warrack Eagles.
The Eagles started well against the Giants last weekend, but will have to avoid a repeat of the second quarter of that game if they are to stand a chance against the Burras.
Fit and rested after a week off, the Warriors will hit the field with confidence this week to take on Nhill at home.
The Tigers are still searching for their second win of the season, and it's unlikely they'll find it against the in-form Warriors.
The Warriors are showing their strength, having downed the then-unbeaten Rats and another finals contender in Horsham.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
