The Wimmera Mail-Times

Food aid expected to rise as cost of living grows

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 6 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CENTRE: Horsham Christian Emergency Food Centre client assessment manager Bev Miatke (left) with volunteers Mavis Warrick and Rhonda Hender. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

The manager of a Horsham emergency food centre says calls for help in the community have returned to pre-COVID levels and expects the situation to worsen in the coming months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.