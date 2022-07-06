Finals previews on offer in Horsham District | HDFNL R11 preview

Having enjoyed a bye, players in the Horsham District league competitions are fresh and ready to give their best in what looks to be another cracking round of football and netball action.
In the football, Jeparit-Rainbow and Noradjuha-Quantong have a chance to test their mettle against fellow contenders.
Advertisement
The Storm will be looking to bounce back after a comprehensive loss to the Southern Roos ended a four game winning streak.
The Bombers, meanwhile, have lost to fellow contenders Kalkee, Rupanyup and Swifts in recent weeks, and will be eager to get a win against the fourth-placed Storm.
READ MORE:
The two most attacking sides in the competition will face off in Rupanyup and Edenhope-Apsley.
The Saints and Panthers have kicked the most goals of all sides so far this season, so fans can look forward to a battle of the forwards.
Meanwhile, Natimuk host Kaniva-Leeor in what could be a chance for the Rams to get another win on the board.
Elsewhere, Kalkee head to Dock Lake to face the Lakers, Swifts head up the Western Highway to Pimpinio and Laharum will host Harrow-Balmoral.
In the netball, fourth-placed Harrow-Balmoral's clash with Laharum will be a test for both sides, with second-placed Laharum looking vulnerable with key players out.
The Southern Roos are fourth, with a healthy lead in percentage over the fifth--placed Saints, who face the eleventh-placed Panthers.
A win for the Roos could extend the gap between the top four and the rest of the competition, a loss would mean ladder positions would still be up in the air for at least another week.
MORE NEWS:
In another finals-definidng clash, a win over Noradjuha-Quantong would catapult the sixth-placed Storm upwards in contention.
However, the Bombers are sitting pretty in third, and will not be an easy task.
Eighth-placed Natimuk United face a challenge when the club hosts seventh-placed Kaniva-Leeor.
The match could prove a litmus test for where both sides currently sit ahead of the backend of the season, with both sides enjoying different results to 2021.
Advertisement
Kaniva-Leeor are equal on points with Jeparit-Rainbow, and will see their game with Natimuk as a chance to jump ahead of the Storm.
At Pimpinio, the Tigers and Swifts will play out a battle of their own, with both sides evenly matched on two wins apiece.
Last but not least, Edenhope-Apsley host Rupanyup, giving the Saints an opportunity to cement themselves within the top six.
The Panthers are searching for their first win, and could use some divine help against the Saints.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.