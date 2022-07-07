The Wimmera Mail-Times

'It's a no-brainer': Lakers eye future move to Haven

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
July 7 2022 - 9:00am
KEEN: Taylors Lake president Travis Mackley and Haven resident Sue Exell would be thrilled if a project got up and running. Picture: ALEX BLAIN

Horsham District League club Taylors Lake have expressed interest in moving to Haven if a proposed sporting facility is built in the locality.

Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

