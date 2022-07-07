'It's a no-brainer': Lakers eye future move to Haven

Horsham District League club Taylors Lake have expressed interest in moving to Haven if a proposed sporting facility is built in the locality.
Taylors Lake president Travis Mackley said a move to Haven would help revitalise the club into the future, and had the full support of the committee.
"We've had a meeting to see what everyone's thoughts were, especially the older members who've been around for a long time," Mackley said.
"They're all for it, they just think it's the best thing moving forward for the club, to keep its name and its identity.
"We'd still remain Taylors Lake Football Netball Club, it'd just be played on a different ground."
Although discussions are in the very early stages, the move would have supporters.
Haven resident Sue Exell said the area was crying out for up-to-date sporting facilities.
"We would love to have sports fields developed at Haven," Exell said.
"There's a lot of positives in doing this project... it's so overdue it's not funny."
Exell said, while Haven did have some sporting facilities, it did not meet the demands of the area.
"We have tennis courts and the rectangular field, so we're able to have hockey matches there... but every time anyone wants to look at coming, we've got no facilities," Exell said.
"You can't have events without change rooms, showers, good access... it just doesn't provide what our community needs."
Haven remains one of the fastest growing localities in the Wimmera, with its population growing by over ten per cent between the 2016 and 2021, according to Australian census date.
A Haven club previously played in the Horsham District League between 1948 and 1955.
In 1993, the previous Wimmera Shire Council purchased the land where the Haven recreation reserve sits to redevelop it, Ms Exell said.
However the project has been in stasis since Wimmera Shire's amalgamation with Horsham Rural City Council in 1994 under the Kennett government.
"We've had a few goes, the land's been there since 1993, so we're absolutely over waiting,"
"We've got so many young families in Haven, it's just growing and growing... because it's only 5km out of town, it's the perfect place to develop.
"We would welcome sports and clubs to come... that would help us to finally be able to play winter sports in our own backyard."
Exell said Haven Community Enterprise Inc had broached the topic with Taylors Lake.
"We were just putting it out there... it's perfect, a lot of people that play for Taylors Lake live in Haven," Exell said.
The club, which has struggled in recent years, was onboard with the idea.
"We jumped on the front foot and expressed our interest in moving there... if they're going to build a sporting facility, we'd like to move there as a club," Mackley said.
Rekindling numbers would one of the biggest driving forces behind a move.
"Moving forward, it's harder to get people to travel and with fuel costs as well, it's only going to get harder," Mackley said.
"To go to a sporting club on this side of the river, you have to go to Taylors Lake, or out to Laharum.
"Moving to Haven, where there's already a community and a school, it's a bit of a no-brainer.
"Everyone travels from Haven, or from around the Golf Club... that area would be at our doorstep."
One of the advantages from the club's point of view would be a rejuvenation of the club's junior program.
"It would really help us develop the program, get it going again and start fresh," Mackley said.
"You've got the kids already at school, it'd be a bit like Horsham of the Saints, they're very lucky with being in town."
"At Haven it'd be a bit of the same; you're not relying on parents finishing work to run the kids around."
However, any proposal is in its infancy and would rely on council and grant funding to go ahead.
Exell said she hoped precinct planning would begin soon. To Exell and Mackley, the potential is worth it.
