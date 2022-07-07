Innovations in focus at Wimmera Field Days event

BIG machines and the latest tech were on display at the Wimmera Events Centre for an inaugural side event for the Wimmera Machinery Field Days.
The Innovations Day saw exhibitors such as John Deere, Gold Acres and AgriFac all gather under the events centre's main shed to talk business with farmers from across the region.
Wimmera Machinery Field Days president Sam Eagle said he was pleased by how the event turned out and looked to continue with similar events in the future.
"It has been pretty good. I know the exhibitors have been nice and busy and the steak sandwiches have been tasting good," he said.
"I think people are pretty happy to come out and have a casual day, catch up with everybody and also the dealers."
Highlights included the new X9 1000 John Deere combine, an AgriFac sprayer with green-on-green weed spraying technology and a new software platform from O'Connors.
AgriFac sales representative James Fox it was good to be able to meet customers face-to-face and talk shop.
"It is good, something different. It is good to be back out and seeing a lot of familiar faces that have been around. There has been a lot of comments from people who say it is good to be back after having a bit of a break from it too," he said.
"There has been a lot of stuff that has come out, so instead of seeing the same thing year-on-year people can see things that have evolved on the market."
