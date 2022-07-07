Frosty and foggy mornings have been the norm in Horsham as of late, as this year's winter season looks to be the coldest in a few years.
Data from the Bureau of Meteorology has revealed that Horsham has had a colder start to winter than in previous years.
In the past five years, the mean maximum temperature recorded for June at Horsham Aerodrome was 14.5C, but in 2022 the figure dropped a whole degree to 13.5C.
For the low end of the month, Horsham's mean minimum temperature for June 2022 was 4.7C, slightly higher than the five-year average in previous years.
The coldest temperature recorded in Horsham in June 2022 was -1.5C. July 2022 has already come out colder, however, with the temperature dropping to -2.2C on Wednesday, July 6.
This comes after the beginning of June snow a snow-capped Grampians and daily temperatures below 10C in many parts of the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a soggy winter and spring, as a La Nina looks to form towards the latter-half of 2022.
It looks increasingly likely the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) will enter a negative phase in coming months.
"A negative IOD increases the chances of above average winter-spring rainfall for much of Australia," the bureau said on Tuesday.
"It also increases the chances of warmer days and nights for northern Australia."
Observations and climate models also suggest the La Nina weather pattern, which typically results in higher than usual rainfall, might reform later this year.
"There is around a 50 per cent chance of La Nina forming later in 2022. This is approximately double the normal likelihood," the bureau said.
"La Nina events increase the chance of above average winter-spring rainfall across much of northern and eastern Australia."
