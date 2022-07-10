FARMERS across the Mallee will get the opportunity for some face-to-face interaction with machinery manufacturers, as the Mallee Field Days returns to Speed in August 2022.
Like many other community events, the Mallee Field Days had to take a two-year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic, with organisers saying the team is ready to get back into the swing of things.
Mallee Field Days president Terry Kiley said exhibitors were taking up spots at the event fast, and predicted a bumper return to form.
"It will be all of the latest and the greatest in agricultural equipment, whatever to do with broad acre agriculture," he said.
"Businesses are keen to get back into it and show off their wares. We missed two years of it, so we are more than keen to get back into it."
The event typically draws thousands to the Mallee town of Speed and features the largest in up-to-date machinery including headers, sprayers and air-seeders.
Attendees are given the chance to get up close and personal with the machines and equipment and are given first-hand demonstrations of how all of the new technologies work.
Mr Kiley said the return of the event was a perfect way to cap off what looks to be a great season.
"This season, in particular, has been the ideal season for the Mallee and the Wimmera," he said.
"We had an inch and a half of rain on April 15 and that certainly doesn't happen every year.
"Hopefully it is not raining at the event and we can get a beautiful summer's day."
Beyond the new technology, the field days offer and a chance for farmers to catch up on networking and chatting with others in the community.
Malle Field Days founding member Kevin Emonson said the event also gets community groups like the Lions Club and Men's Shed involved and often provided a great fundraising opportunity for the groups.
"If we didn't have community support we wouldn't have a field day," he said.
"All of the catering, all of the parking, all of the crane operations. Everything that is done, even down to cleaning toilets - if we didn't have the community helping us out we just couldn't manage it.
"I know just from our own Lions Club because we haven't had the field days for two years we haven't been able to support causes as we would like because we just didn't have the funds to do those sorts of things.
"Now if we get another good field day, it means that things can be done and we can keep on going."
Mallee Machinery Field Days will be held at Speed on August 4 and 5.
For more information about the event, visit https://mmfd.com.au/.
