A leading Wimmera agricultural figure will resign from his position after 20 years of service.
Gordon Fischer will resign from the Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange board.
Mr Fischer has made a significant contribution to the regional facility helping it with the transport of livestock.
Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange manager Paul Christopher said Mr Fischer had worked hard to support the regional facility.
"Gordon has always been a great advocate for the HRLE and has wanted it to improve," he said.
"That is why when the selling the pen extension, new electric ramps and roof, he was all for it and provided input to make these projects happen.
"Gordon has supported me in my role as manager of the HRLE for 16 years. He has been able to fill me in with historical facts about the shift from town in 1999 out to the new facility."
Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange chair David Grimble acknowledged Mr Fischer's contribution to the facility.
"Gordon is our longest-serving board member and sole livestock transport representative," Mr Grimble said.
"Over the past twenty years, his significant contribution providing his expertise and industry perspective has helped shape the strategic direction and improvements of the exchange."
Horsham mayor Robyn Gulline also thanked Mr Fischer for his contribution.
"The council acknowledged the dedicated voluntary service Gordon has provided to the development of the Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange over almost twenty years at the June council meeting," she said.
"The Horsham Regional Livestock Exchange has greatly benefited from Gordon's expertise and knowledge of the livestock and transport industries.
"He will be missed by all involved with the livestock exchange. We thank him for his outstanding service and wish him well for the future."
