Buloke Council stands with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples this NAIDOC Week

The Buloke Shire has vowed to stand with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as residents celebrate their cultures.
This year, NAIDOC Week will be celebrated from July 3 through to July 10, presenting an opportunity for all Australians to participate and learn about First Nations' cultures and history - the oldest, continuous living cultures on earth.
Advertisement
This year's theme 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!' focuses on supporting and securing institutional, structural, collaborative and cooperative reforms.
"It is about making a meaningful commitment to listening and learning about First Nations' cultural knowledge and understanding of Country as part of our national heritage, in the spirit of healing, for there to be respect, empathy and trust - for all," Buloke Shire mayor Daryl Warren said.
READ MORE:
"We are calling on all Buloke residents to 'get up, stand up and show up' to NAIDOC Week national celebrations, recognising the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."
Buloke Council will be celebrating NAIDOC by promoting Indigenous authors and stories available through it's library service.
The Torres Strait Islander Flag will be proudly flying alongside the Aboriginal and Australian flags throughout the week.
The council is working with our southern Traditional Owners, Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation through it's commercial arm, Djandak, to deliver a Walk On-Country community event later in the year.
READ MORE:
More information on this will be announced in the coming weeks, but staff say it's bound to be a powerful learning opportunity for all.
Buloke Council is actively working towards the creation and adoption of a Reconciliation Action Plan.
This will enable the Buloke Shire Council to sustainably and strategically take meaningful action to advance reconciliation, and strengthen relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples, for the benefit of everyone living in Buloke.
To learn more about NAIDOC visit: naidoc.org.au
To learn more about the Recognised Aboriginal Parties in Buloke visit bglc.com.au and djadjawurrung.com.au.
Advertisement
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.