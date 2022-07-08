The Wimmera Mail-Times

Grampians Health hosts art competition during NAIDOC Week 2022

July 8 2022 - 9:00am
ART: Featured artwork by Grampians Healths Aboriginal Art Competition 2020 winner Lowana Clarke's in Ballarat. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Grampians Health leaders are hosting an Indigenous art competition from July 4 to August 12 to promote the region's rich Indigenous history.

