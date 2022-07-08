Grampians Health leaders are hosting an Indigenous art competition from July 4 to August 12 to promote the region's rich Indigenous history.
Grampians Health Aboriginal hospital liaison office team leader, Emma Leehane said the art competition was an opportunity to bring Indigenous culture to Grampians Health sites.
"Our Aboriginal hospital liaison officers are here to provide support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people accessing care at Grampians Health," she said.
"Artwork helps to break down barriers and creates a space that feels accessible and more welcoming for our community."
The organisation's Edenhope, Stawell, Horsham, Dimboola and Ballarat facilities will host the competition.
Ms Leehane said the winning artworks would be displayed at one of the four facilities.
"We're looking for artworks that reflect local Country, land and water elements, bush medicine, and our community," she said.
Grampians Health chief operating officer for community and aged care, Craig Wilding said the organisation was committed to promoting Indigenous culture.
"Grampians Health is committed to providing a safe and culturally sensitive health service for all community members," he said.
"This artwork competition is another way to show our commitment to our First Nations people across the region."
The winners will be announced via Grampians Health's social media channels on August 24.
People interested in learning more about the event can visit: grampianshealth.org.au/aboriginal-art-competition.
