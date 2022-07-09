A Horsham-based life skills program for people with disabilities has expanded after finding success across the region.
The Independent Pathways and Living Skills program, or I-PaLS, is a six months course by Grampians disAbility Advocacy which operates out of Horsham Neighbourhood House.
The program brings together a cohort of people with disabilities and teaches them many essential skills, while also giving them the freedom to mingle, develop friendships and have fun.
Since its inception, the program has expanded beyond Horsham, and courses have now been offered in towns such as Nhill, Stawell, Ararat, Ballarat, Creswick and more.
I-PaLS Wimmera project officer Tiffany Kenny said participants were required to attend one day a week and learned about a range of topics.
"There are a huge range of topics; human rights, cooking, taking care of your physical and mental health, social skills and accessing the community through working or volunteering - just a huge range of stuff," she said.
"There is a lot of information, knowledge and skills we get out of this program that sometimes just gets missed in life.
"It is about helping to fill in these gaps as well as trying to build confidence so that they can do things more independently."
Former I-PaLS participant Kyle Millar was enrolled in the program in 2020 - part of the first cohort undertaking the program.
His mother, Kylie, remembered her initial hesitancy in bringing her son to the course but was amazed by how quickly it helped him come out of his shell.
"Kyle at first stated that he had wanted me to tag along. The very first day that we rocked up, I walked away from here crying because he said that he had wanted to do it on his own," she said.
"Kyle had gone from being in his room 24 hours a day, seven days a week, not wanting to communicate with me to being a completely different person.
"The day when he came home and asked me to treat him like an adult I was very thrown, but I was also very happy."
Through the course Kyle was given the opportunity to work at Horsham PetStock, something his mother said he would not have been able to do prior to his experience with I-PaLS.
Beyond boosting Kyle's confidence, Ms Millar said the coursework gave her much to reflect on, and new ideas to introduce into the home.
"We have both grown through it. I didn't have anything necessarily to do with the program. But some of the things he would come home and say he learned in the program I would try to implement at home," she said.
"He is a completely different person since he did it, he has grown in leaps and bounds. Some of the things he learned in the program, I wouldn't have known how to have that conversation with him.
"One of the main ones for me was to do with dating, okay dating and okay touch. That kind of stuff."
The course was so successful that Kyle, alongside his other friends in the program, established H-PaLS, a group that meets at the neighbourhood house once a week to hang out and continue the friendships that were forged through the initial program.
"They come here once a week. They pretty much hang out, it is whatever they want to do. They can decide whatever they want to do - it is solely run by the group, it is not run by me," she said.
"It is also just about him knowing that he is not alone, that there are other people out there like him, and that he can have friends, he has the right to be a human."
For Kyle, he enjoyed attending the group to be with friends and draw things like planets and stars.
"I like drawing a whole lot of different things. Planets, stars," he said.
The I-Pals program runs two semesters a year across multiple locations in the Wimmera.
Those interested in enrolling in the program can contact Grampians disAbility Advocacy via 1800 552 272.
