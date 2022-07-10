RURAL North West Health's chief executive has announced her resignation from the role.
Former chief executive Ishbell Reid came to Rural North West Health from Western Australia, with a background in health organisation leadership and nursing.
She first began in the position on September 20, 2021.
After 10 months at the helm of Rural North West, Ms Reid announced her resignation and intention to return to Western Australia.
The Rural North West Health board will be appointing Jo Martin as the interim chief executive during the transition period.
Ms Martin comes to the role with previous experience leading the organisation as an executive and acting chief executive.
Rural North West Health broad chairperson Dr John Aitken said the health service would continue focusing on providing high quality care.
"Rural North West Health can assure all patients and residents that our focus is ensuring high-quality care," he said.
"We thank all members of our staff for their dedicated service and the community for their ongoing support."
