Lightning strikes in Horsham at Melbourne University netball clinic

Members of both the Wimmera and Horsham District representative netball squads will have a chance to further their skills, when the Melbourne University Lightning roll into town.
Players and coaches from the Victorian Netball League side will hold two special Elite Player Clinics on Sunday, July 10 at Holy Trinity Lutheran College for the region's representative squad members.
Players from the squads represent all twenty-one clubs across both leagues, and will be put through their paces in two sessions.
The first session will be Under 13 and Under 15 squad members between 9:30 and 11:45am, followed by a second session for Under 17 players and interleague coaches between 12:30 and 2:45pm.
The clinic was the brainchild of Melbourne University Lightning committee member, and former Edenhope-Apsley and Horsham Saints netball director, Lee Fox, in coordination with AFL Wimmera-Mallee.
Fox said it was about providing Wimmera netballers with an opportunity to develop and showcase their skills.
"I saw this grant through Graincorp and approached the club and said why don't we do a clinic out at Horsham, because they just don't get them," Fox said.
"We've got girls like my daughter Lavinia and Maggie Caris coming through, there are talented girls out there, (the club) just has to get out there."
"Girls in the last few years, with COVID, just haven't been seen... . it's a huge opportunity."
Fox said the day wouldn't be possible without the support of Graincorp.
"We've obtained a $5,000 sponsorship from Graincorp to run it... it's excellent that it won't cost anyone local a cent to participate," Fox said.
The workshop will also feature the talents of returning Lightning stars Lavinia Fox (Under 19 co-captain) and Maggie Caris (Championship), as well as Casey Dunstan (Championship), a training partner with Collingwood in the Super Netball League.
Melbourne University's Championship head coach and coaching coordinator Tegan Hopkins and Under 19 head coach Sarah Norton will also be making the journey.
Fox said the presence of the coaches was a particular boon for the day.
"Our Championship coach also has the build ability to do some talent identification on the day," Fox said.
"That's something that's very unique.... I don't think it's ever happened, where we've had an external T-ID come to the region and cast an eye over the girls.
"She'll be able to talent-ID both for Netball Victoria and also for our own pathways through Melbourne Uni Lightning, which is awesome."
Prizes will also be on offer for those taking part in the clinic, however how they will be won will be decided on the day.
"There's lots of prizes and things like that. We've got some Australian Diamonds vests and balls and a Vixen signed ball... lots of prizes and things to hand out to young people."
"Quite a few girls will be walking away with something."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
