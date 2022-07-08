The Wimmera Mail-Times

Lightning strikes in Horsham at Melbourne University netball clinic

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
ELITE: Melbourne University Lightning will be in present a series of special clinics in Horsham for Wimmera players. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Members of both the Wimmera and Horsham District representative netball squads will have a chance to further their skills, when the Melbourne University Lightning roll into town.

