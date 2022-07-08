Wimmera in the mix as 2022 V/Line Cup squads announced

The Wimmera's future footballing stars will head to Shepparton in September for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels to contest the V/Line Cup.
The boys and girls squads for the competition were announced on Friday, July 8.
Advertisement
Wimmera young guns Max Bunworth (Horsham), Gibson Perry (Horsham), Mitchell Dickinson (Kaniva-Leeor) and Shannon Taylor (Warrack Eagles) in the boys and Lucinda Ferguson (Horsham) in the girls will lead the charge in the premier Under 15 championship competition for country boys and girls footballers.
Bunworth has played seven games for the Demons in 2022, across the Under 17 and Reserves competitions.
In four of those appearances the young gun was among the best, averaging almost two goals a game.
READ MORE:
Perry has played six games for the Demons' Under 17 squad this year, booting two goals and being named among the side's best on two occasions.
In 2021, Perry played 13 games across Horsham's Under 14 and Under 17 sides, kicking 11 goals and being in the best six times.
Mitchell Dickinson has played five games for Kaniva-Leeor's Under 17 side in 2022, being named among the best on ground in three of those games.
The Kaniva-Leeor livewire played 10 games for the Cougars' Under 14 side during the COVID disrupted 2021 season, earning best honours on four occasions.
MORE NEWS:
The Warrack Eagles' Shannon Taylor has played six games for the Eagles Under 17 in 2022, booting three goals and earning best honours four times.
Dynamic Ararat duo Wilbur Shea and Patrick Toner were also selected, as was Swifts' Austin Guisa from Stawell.
Lucinda Ferguson, of Horsham Female Football Club, is the sole Wimmera representative in the girls squad.
Ferguson has played eight games for the Demons Under 18 side so far in 2022, being a consistent contributor in Horsham's table-topping campaign.
OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
The squads support staff were also announced, with Chris Brown (girls) and Tim Beacham (boys) taking the reins as head coaches, and Loretta Kearney (girls) and Jock Whiting (boys) appointed team managers.
AFL Wimmera-Mallee congratulated all the players selected for the squad.
"The AFL Commissions of Goldfields, Western District and Wimmera Mallee, in conjunction with the GWV Rebels are delighted to announce the girls and boys squads to be considered to compete in the 2022 VLine Cup in Shepparton," the statement read.
"The coaches of both the girls and boys squads are very excited with the assembled talented players that have been selected in the initial squads."
The VLine Cup will take place between Monday September 19 and Tuesday September 20 2022 in Shepparton.
The GWV Rebels VLine Cup squad was selected from club, representative and trial games held across all three regions.
Advertisement
Training sessions will occur at Alexandra Oval in Ararat on the following Mondays: August 29, September 5 and September 12.
BOYS
GIRLS
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our region.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.