Truck and vehicle collide on Henty Highway south of Horsham

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a truck and vehicle crash located at the corner of Henty Highway and McKenzie Creek Reserve Road, McKenzie Creek.
Crews were called at 10.40am. The Wimmera Mail-Times understands a female is trapped in a vehicle.
Advertisement
All services including Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police are on scene with SES called to the incident.
There is no sign of smoke or fire at the scene. Traffic is backing up along the Henty Highway.
More to come.
OTHER NEWS:
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.