WORKSAFE will not seek to prosecute after a forklift incident resulted in a death in Dimboola.
A spokesperson for the workplace safety group said WorkSafe had concluded its investigation and determined not to press for prosecution under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
The spokesperson said the decisions on enforcement actions are made in accordance with WorkSafe's General Prosecution Guidelines, including an assessment of whether WorkSafe is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to support a reasonable prospect of conviction and whether it is in the public interest to commence a prosecution.
This comes after a 72-year-old man was killed in a forklift incident while working at a Hindmarsh Street business on May 20, 2022.
