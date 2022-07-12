There was a flurry of activity as the school holidays drew to a close, with a series of workshops across the region catering to all different skills and abilities.
At Horsham Golf Club, resident pro Jordy Briggs took the Wimmera's future golfers through their paces in a fun, filled holiday workshop program. The Wimmera Mail-Times were out and about capturing all the action from workshops of all shapes and sizes.
A Horsham Golf Club spokesperson said the workshops were all about having fun and encouraging kids to pick up a club.
Meanwhile, Melbourne University Lightning dropped by to deliver an elite player clinic for members of Wimmera and Horsham District representative squads, with former Horsham Saints stars Lavinia Fox and Maggie Caris and Collingwood Academy player Casey Dunstan.
Pictures: ALEX BLAIN
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
