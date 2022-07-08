More interest rate pain is hard to bear

TUESDAY'S widely predicted decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates by another 0.5 of a percentage point will have millions asking just how much more pain they are expected to take.
While interest rate increases, long recognised by economists as the best way to counter rising inflation, are necessary given RBA projections inflation will top seven per cent by the end of the year, the reality is consumer demand is already being suppressed by the increase in the price of petrol.
This drain on family finances will only get worse when the fuel excise rebate jumps 22 cents a litre come September.
This latest rate increase to 1.35 per cent, which comes after a 0.5 percentage point increase in June and a 0.25 increase in May, will do nothing to bring the price of petrol down at the pump, fix supply chain problems or labour shortages, or reduce the prices of fresh produce which are expected to increase even further as a result of the latest floods.
That raises questions about just how effective this latest round of rate rises will be in reining in inflation. The RBA's assumption most households are sitting on a large pile of savings and can afford to pay a bit more on their home loans deserves scrutiny.
It is estimated the combined rate rises to date will increase repayments on a $500,000 mortgage by about $300 per month. If the RBA follows the trajectory predicted by some economists this could reach $500 or $600 per month by the end of the year. That will be a bitter pill to swallow for many.
And while the RBA might have some questions to answer about messaging it provided during the past few years, no one should borrow money unless they can afford rate rises that are a few percentage points higher than when they sign up.
While the Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, was quick to blame the decline in Australia's economic fortunes on "a lost decade" under the Coalition on Tuesday, he can't escape the fact his government is facing an enormous challenge.
Having been so critical of the Morrison government for ending JobKeeper and increased JobSeeker payments, his reluctance to announce support for people already in crisis, and his refusal to consider extending the fuel excise cut, warrants explanation.
There may, or may not be, some form of cost-of-living relief in the August budget but that is a month away.
Many Australians are wondering if they can wait that long, or even if they will still have a home by then.
