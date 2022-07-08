The Wimmera Mail-Times

More interest rate pain is hard to bear

July 8 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More interest rate pain is hard to bear

TUESDAY'S widely predicted decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise interest rates by another 0.5 of a percentage point will have millions asking just how much more pain they are expected to take.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.