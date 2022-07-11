Wimmera residents will celebrate more than 100 years of Brigidine education from July 16 to July 17.
Patrons can enjoy multiple tours of Ss Michael & John's Primary School, Our Lady Help of Christians School, and St Brigid's College.
Horsham Brigidine Centenary committee chair Kingsley Dalgleish said event-planning officials had planned the celebrations for 2020 however, COVID-19 restrictions had prevented the milestone celebrations.
Mr Dalgleish said the event would start with a St Brigid's College campus tour from 1pm-3pm on July 16.
He said numerous former students had expressed an interest in attending the celebrations.
"We have former students who were at St Brigid's College in the '40s who are intending to come to the event," he said.
"The celebrations are a great opportunity for people to catch up with past friends and teachers."
Mr Dalgleish said after teaching for more than 30 years at St Brigid's College the school had changed significantly.
"In 1989 there were more than 100 students at the school and now there are more than 200 students," he said.
Former teacher Sister Jacinta Rice has reminisced about her experience of Brigidine education.
She said the Brigidine Sisters had a long rich history which started back in Ireland in 1807.
Ms Rice said the sisters came to Horsham in 1920 because of a pre-established link to Catholicism in Horsham.
"There was already a Catholic school in Horsham that was established in the 1880s, and people were already teaching the Catholic faith back then," she said.
Ms Rice said her involvement in Brigidine education had created a pathway for her to become a nun.
"When I was in grade seven we had to write an essay about what we were going to do in 10 years' time," she said.
"The other children dared me to write that I wanted to become a nun. So I wrote I would be a teaching nun during the day and a music teaching nun after school.
"My teacher who was a nun was blown away and laughed."
People interested in the event can email: brigidine100@gmail.com.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
