WIMMERA'S Indigenous community showed off at Weir Park on Friday, July 8, to mark the region's NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Otherwise known as the National Aboriginies and Islanders Day Observance Committee, NAIDOC is a celebration that has its roots in the Day of Mourning protest of Australia Day, which began in 1938.
The event has since become a celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture, with community groups and organisations across the country joining together to embrace first nations peoples.
Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Cooperative hosted the NAIDOC Week family fun walk down at Weir Park, which included a welcome to country from Aunty Jennifer Beer, a smoking ceremony led by Uncle Ron Marks, and a performance from the Wotjobaluk Dancers.
Attendees then joined together to walk along the Wimmera River.
Uncle Ron said it was great to be able to show off Aboriginal culture to those who attended.
"It is fantastic. It is a beautiful morning and there is a great crowd. I don't know whether this is normal or larger than usual, but it is a great turnout," he said.
"We have our chance to show off, in Wergaia language that is 'Djilga'. We love showing off and sharing.
"NAIDOC also puts spirit in our people, they get stuck into it."
Throughout all of his years of Djilga, Uncle Ron said it was about being proud and wearing a smile.
"Today they are better organised throughout the state, and there is a fair bit of money thrown around for events and communities that may not have resources. They have the chance to get up and stand up," he said.
"When you look at years gone by, there was never a time that you didn't have events.
"The idea was to look at having events that people go to and say 'wow', and go home feeling good about it - whether Aboriginal or non-Aboriginal.
"That is what it is all about, feeling good about yourself."
