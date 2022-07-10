The Wimmera Mail-Times

Goolum Goolum NAIDOC Week event at Weir Park | PHOTOS

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WIMMERA'S Indigenous community showed off at Weir Park on Friday, July 8, to mark the region's NAIDOC Week celebrations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.