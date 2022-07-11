Discussions are ongoing to ensure football and netball games played at City Oval can be live-streamed into the future.
Filming and live-streaming is currently prohibited on Council property due to Victoria's latest Child Safe guidelines, which came into effect on July 1.
Sporting leagues in the region are concerned that finals played at the venue, and others owned by Horsham Rural City Council, won't be able to be live-streamed as was the case in previous years.
Horsham Rural City Council's Director Communities and Place, Kevin O'Brien, said the issue involved educating user groups on the new protocols.
"Council is aware of the additional Child Safe requirements that have been introduced to take effect as of 1 July," Mr O'Brien said.
"This includes ensuring protections/appropriate consents are in place including filming of games.
"Filming is allowable on council properties if child safe standards are met."
Mr O'Brien said Council was working with the league to ensure a solution could be reached.
"Council is working closely with WFNL and is confident after recent discussions that have taken place that the live streaming issue will be resolved," Mr O'Brien said.
WFNL chairperson Pauline Butler said the league was optimistic at being able to reach a favourable outcome.
"We've had preliminary discussions, and we're working closely with council to make sure that we've got everything in place that we need to," Ms Butler said.
"I don't think it's too far off.... we hope to get a result by mid-July."
The discussions were focused on making sure the league had the correct framework in place, under the new child safety guidelines, according to Ms Butler.
"The aim is that we've made sure we've got things in place to ensure the public is aware that filming is in progress," Ms Butler said.
Mr O'Brien said HRCC took child safety very seriously.
"There has always been a requirement in the facility user agreement that any group that books a council facility meets the child safety standards that are in place at the time," Mr O'Brien said.
"The (new) child safe standards allow live streaming/filming as long as the appropriate consents are in place.
"It is up to each council to decide what is appropriate in regards to how they ensure groups/clubs meet the child safety standards."
Changes to child safe standards are not just relevant to sporting clubs, and will affect anybody looking to utilise a council venue.
"There will be a requirement for groups to meet the child safe standards and if required, evidence is provided to Council as the facility owner/manager that these requirements are met," Mr O'Brien said.
"Council has or will be contacting other groups that use its facilities to determine if they will be live streaming or filming games and if so what consents will be put in place to ensure the safety of children."
The Wimmera Football Netball League finals series will begin on August 27, with finals venues to be announced in the near future.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
