Natimuk win thriller

Round 11 of the Horsham District Football Netball League is in the books with the top sides enjoying comfortable victories.
Rupanyup and Harrow Balmoral remain on top of the ladder with 10 wins for the season and Taylors Lake is the only side still searching for their first win.
Jeparit Rainbow cemented themselves inside the top four with a 28-point victory over Noradjuha Quantong.
The Storm was able to keep Noradjuha Quantong goalless in the first term and headed into the first break two goals ahead.
The Bombers stormed back in the second quarter, cutting the margin to three at halftime.
A six-goal to two second-half saw Jeparit Rainbow cruise to victory.
Bailey Clark and Lochie Donne contributed two majors for the Storm as Noradjuha Quantong had six single-goal kickers.
Rupanyup enjoyed another solid win, defeating Edenhope Apsley by 60 points.
The Panthers jumped out to a five-goal lead at quarter-time, but the Saints were able to provide a better contest in the second term.
After another relatively even quarter, Rupanyup finished strong to extend the final margin to 10 goals.
Natimuk and Kaniva Leeor played out a thriller, with the Rams getting the job done by nine points.
Kaniva Leeor started the better of the two sides, heading into quarter time 15-points ahead.
The Cougars continued their good form and extended their lead to 32-points at half-time.
Natimuk showed some fight in the third term, cutting back the margin to 22 points.
The last quarter fightback was a scene to believe with Natimuk kicking five goals to one to pull off a magnificent come-from-behind victory.
Beau Nunan kicked four goals and Noah Hannagan kicked two for Kaniva Leeor.
Nathan Koenig booted a game-high three goals, while Jarrod Combe, Jonathon Lovel, and Josh Pekin all kicked two goals in the victory for Natimuk.
Harrow Balmoral obliterated Laharum by 120 points with James Staude kicking seven goals.
A 10-goal to-one first half set up the big victory with the second half seeing more of the same.
Will Burbury, Michael Close (five goals), Nick Pekin, William Plush, and Callum Hobbs were named Harrow Balmoral's best players.
Shannon Argal kicked all three Laharum goals and Jarrod Kemp, Reuben Launder, Ravi Araujo, Heath MacInnes, Connor Walsh, and Alec McCallum showed some fight in the hefty defeat.
Third-placed Kalkee put Taylors Lake to the sword with a huge 151-point victory.
Jayden Kuhne kicked a game-high nine goals, Simon Hobbs kicked six goals, while Isaiah Adams and Brendan McDonald kicked three each for Kalkee.
Thomas Clugston kicked a team-high two goals for Taylors Lake and Billy Finnigan, Trae Martin, Jack McRae, and Koby Westerland were named among the best.
The Swifts easily took care of Pimpinio, defeating the Tigers by 157 points.
A 20-point lead at quarter-time put the Swifts in a good position before a seven-goal to one second term put the result beyond doubt.
Angus Murray kicked seven goals for the Swifts and Todd Matthews booted three majors, while Jakob Salmi, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Paul Enriquez, and Zayne Hall were named in the best.
Daniel Baker, Jack Baird, Clint Burdett, Dylan Thomas, Corey Quick, and Mackay Baker were Pimpinio's best in defeat.
On the netball court, Kalkee extended their lead on top of the A Grade ladder.
Laharum consolidated second place with a five-goal victory over Harrow Balmoral.
Emalie Iredell and Maddison Iredell (28 goals) were named the Demons' best and Caitlin Story also scored 23 goals.
Kirby Knight (27 goals), Brittany Keller (19 goals), and Jorja Jones were great for Harrow Balmoral in the loss.
Jeparit Rainbow defeated Noradjuha Quantong by one goal after a close encounter between the two teams.
Georgia Batson scored 26 goals for Jeparit Rainbow and Hayley Livingston also put in a meaningful performance.
Shannon Couch scored a game-high 34 goals, with Georgia Lowe and Yolanda Molineaux named the best.
Pimpinio defeated the Swifts by 22 goals with Deni Sordello dominating for the Tigers.
Michaela Armer scored 31 goals for the Swifts, while Jayde and Lana Ellis scored 11 goals each for Pimpinio.
Kaniva Leeor defeated Natimuk by 12 goals with Aby Croft top-scoring with 24 goals for the Cougars.
Georgie Hobbs scored 15 goals and Danielle Hanson scored 14 goals for Natimuk, while Ebony Rintoule was also named the best.
The Taylors Lake v Kalkee and Edenhope Apsley v Rupanyup matches were not made available at the time of publication.
