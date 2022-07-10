In round 12 of the WFNL, the ladder-leading Rats took care of the Horsham Saints and Minyip Murtoa was given a scare courtesy of the Warrack Eagles.
Ararat defeated Horsham by 28 points in a scrappy match at Alexandra Oval.
Jordan Cox top-scored with three-goal as Corey Taylor and Sam Summers kicked two for Ararat.
Jake Robinson, Ben Taylor, and Matthew Hutchesson dominated through the midfield and Alan Batchelor was dangerous as a small forward option for Ararat.
Mitch Martin top-scored for Horsham with three goals with Angus Martin and Sam Clyne named among the best.
Stawell dominated Nhill at home, smashing the Tigers by 119 points.
The Tigers provided a competitive first quarter to trail by 16 points however, the Warriors clicked into gear in the second term, heading into halftime 67-point ahead.
In the third term, Stawell kicked five unanswered goals and managed to gain a further four-goal advantage in the final quarter to finish the game in style.
Mitch Thorp kicked seven goals for the Warriors, while Tom Eckel and Paul Summers kicked four majors.
Nhill had six goal scorers with Austin Merrett and Jarryd Dahlenburg named in the best.
Minyip Murtoa was forced to win the hard way against Warrack after trailing at half-time.
The Eagles got on top of the rampaging Burras in the first term, although Minyip Murtoa sprung to life, turning a six-point halftime margin into an 11-point victory.
Matthew Johns (Warrack) and Corey Morgan (Minyip Murtoa) both kicked two goals for their sides in the tight contest.
Dimboola moved to the fifth spot on the ladder with a four-goal victory over the Horsham Demons.
Horsham got away to a four-point lead at quarter time, however, the Roos took charge in the second quarter and didn't look back.
Jonathon Ross kicked five goals for Dimboola, while three players kicked two goals.
Rhona Conboy, Ben Janetzki, Josh Mibus, and Deek Roberts kicked multiple goals for Horsham in the loss.
On the A Grade netball court, Dimboola drew against the ladder-leading Demons.
Nicole Polycarpou scored 37 goals for Dimboola with Paige Glover also named the best.
Imogen Worthy scored 28 goals with Grace Manserra and Georgia Hiscock Horsham's most influential.
The Horsham Saints defeated Ararat by two goals with Jorja Clode top-scoring with 28 goals.
Laney McLoughlan scored 31 goals for Ararat, while Tayla Borrelli (21 goals) and defender Racquel Scott were their best players.
Minyip Murtoa defeated Warrack by three goals Madison Morgan led the way with 21 goals.
Molly Stewart (18 goals), Nicola Clyne (17 goals), and Emma Koschitzke were named the Burras best.
