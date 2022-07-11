Noradjuha-Toolondo spearhead Tony Caccaviello has been rewarded for an outstanding individual season with a spot in the Victorian Country Cricket Leagues team of the year.
Caccaviello, one of just eleven players named from across regional Victoria, said he was honoured to receive the selector's nod from a pool of 96 nominated players.
"It's a really nice honour... I found out at the same time as everyone else, I got tagged in a Facebook post on Sunday night," Caccaviello said.
During the 2021-22 season, Caccaviello took 32 wickets at an astonishing average of just 7.94, and scored 207 runs at an average of 18.82.
It was a performance that saw the Bullant take home Horsham cricket's biggest prize - the Cec Hopper Medal - as the best player in the league.
But the spearhead said he wouldn't have found a place in the Team of the Year without his teammates at the Bullants.
"We had a pretty good season... from a team perspective we finish second, which is fine, still a successful season," Caccaviello said.
"I had a good personal season, but cricket's a pretty funny game... it's an individual award, but it reflects the team and the teamwork put in.
"I got lucky on a number of occasions and probably benefited from a lot of hard work my teammates did.
"With bowling, sometimes you can bowl well from one end in a partnership, and then the wicket falls from the other end,"
"I was probably the beneficiary of number of times where the bowling partnerships we had this year were really strong."
Caccaviello's standout match of the 2021-22 season came in round four, when the spearhead demolished Homers' batting lineup on his way to incredible figures of 8-11 at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve.
It was a performance that surprised Caccaviello himself.
"Sunnyside's a difficult ground to play at, it doesn't suit my bowling... I've never had much success there," Caccaviello said.
"I started the day not feeling fantastic, but by the end of it I was feeling pretty good!
"I've been playing cricket for a long, long time... it's probably the best bowling day I've had.
"It's probably a big reason why I picked and had such a good year really, thanks to that one game."
Members of the 2021-22 VCCL team will be acknowledged with a plaque and cap presentation at the league's annual general meeting on August 7 at Junction Oval.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
