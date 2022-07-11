The Wimmera Mail-Times

Star Bullant Tony Caccaviello named in Vic Country Team of the Year

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
July 11 2022 - 9:00am
STANDOUT: Tony Caccaviello celebrates a wicket on his way to 8-11 against Homers in round four. Picture: FILE

Noradjuha-Toolondo spearhead Tony Caccaviello has been rewarded for an outstanding individual season with a spot in the Victorian Country Cricket Leagues team of the year.

Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

