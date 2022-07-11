The Wimmera Mail-Times

Murra Warra Wind Farm reaches 99 turbine milestone

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:31am, first published 5:00am
ENERGY: An aerial view of the Murra Warra Wind Farm turbines. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Murra Warra Windfarm project has hit a major milestone, after the erection of its 99th, and final, wind turbine.

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

