The Murra Warra Windfarm project has hit a major milestone, after the erection of its 99th, and final, wind turbine.
The windfarm project began in 2018 and was constructed in two stages, with stage II beginning in 2020.
The first of the wind farm's turbines were first erected in January 2019, as part of the first stage of the project with the construction of 61 turbines.
In all, the second stage of the wind farm project saw 38 turbines constructed with a capacity of 209MW, for a total of 440MW across the whole wind farm.
RES Head of Construction Management Anthony Berzi said he was proud to have completed the project despite COVID-related setbacks hampering operations.
"RES is extremely proud of achieving this milestone with the Murra Warra Wind Farm. We have managed this project through development, construction and will move onto managing this asset on behalf of the owner," he said.
"The team rose to the challenge of constructing a wind farm through the pandemic and global supply shortages and it is a credit to them that construction was been completed with target timeframes."
The new turbines will begin generating electricity in the coming months, as each are switched online as part of a testing process.
Ms Berzi said transporting the pieces required to assemble the wind turbines, which stand up to 220m tall, was a logistical feat.
"The logistical challenge of building a wind farm are massive. Turbine blades are more than 70m long and the cell itself weighs over 100 tons," he said.
"The biggest component we had on this project was the synchronised condenser, which weighed over 300 tons.
"It had to be trucked in from Adelaide to the site because the infrastructure in Portland was not designed to take those sorts of loads. We were able to overcome that challenge and have one of the world's biggest synchronised condensers delivered to the site."
Following the construction of the 38 turbines, RES will now focus on conducting the necessary testing required to activate the turbines and connect them to the network.
During the construction period, Murra Warra Wind Farm managed a community fund that awarded grants to local projects.
The 2022 Murra Warra Wind Farm Sustainable Community Grant recipients will be announced at a ceremony on July 27, 2022 in Horsham.
Mr Berzi thanked the wider community for its support of the project.
"A big thank you to the local and wider community for supporting the project and their patience at times," he said.
"Building such a large facility sometimes does create a bit of inconvenience, we want to express our gratitude.
"It has been a tremendous couple of years and we have had a great relationship with the local and broader community."
