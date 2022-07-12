The Wimmera Mail-Times

Calls for ACCC to investigate Carisbrook-Horsham pipeline

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:41am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wimmera gas prices: Webster pens letter to ACCC

MALLEE federal member Anne Webster has penned a letter to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission asking them to investigate Wimmera's gas supply situation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.