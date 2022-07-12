Wimmera gas prices: Webster pens letter to ACCC

MALLEE federal member Anne Webster has penned a letter to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission asking them to investigate Wimmera's gas supply situation.
The letter, published on July 5 and later published on social media, is addressed to ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb, and focuses specifically on the Carisbrook to Horsham gas pipeline, which supplies the region with its gas.
Ms Webster says she wanted to know what the ACCC was doing regarding what she perceives as a 'monopoly' situation for Wimmera's gas market.
"Already businesses have closed in the area, and I am very concerned that the continued high gas prices, exacerbated by the pipeline monopoly will result in further consequences," she said.\
"I am asking the ACCC to investigate these circumstances and do what is in its power to address and resolve this critical issue for the communities in the Wimmera and the Grampians.
"Specifically, I want to know who owns the pipeline infrastructure? Why is 100 per cent of the gas provided by Energy Australia with no other providers able to access this opportunity? What is the ACCC doing about this lack of competition?"
This comes after a historic brick manufacturer in Stawell had to close its doors, as the rising gas price in the region drove up production costs to unsustainable levels.
An ACCC spokesperson said the watchdog recognised a lack of competition in the Wimmera market, which it noted in its January 2020 interim report.
"Concerns have been raised with us about the inability of commercial and industrial users and other retailers to access pipelines in regional areas where the capacity has been fully contracted to an incumbent retailer," the spokesperson said.
"We examined this issue in our January 2020 interim report and four that access to pipeline capacity remains a problem on a number of regional pipelines and is inhibiting competition in these areas."
The spokesperson said the ACCC had ultimately recommended two long-term policy solutions, which would involve amending the National Gas Law.
The solutions included a recommendation for a capacity surrender mechanism which would provide for the release of capacity by an incumbent retailer to other shippers.
The second would be to prohibit pipeline operators from engaging in behaviors that would prevent or hinder access to the pipeline and from misrepresenting the availability of capacity.
In May 2021, the Energy National Cabinet Reform Committee agreed to a package of reforms that would implement the second recommendation.
The Energy National Cabinet Reform Committee was also separately reviewing the pipeline capacity trading framework.
A spokesperson for EnergyAustralia, only energy provider available to Wimmera residents, said the company welcomed greater competition in the region.
"We welcome greater competition in the Wimmera region that would provide households and businesses with more choice. Other energy retailers may do this by setting up an arrangement through the pipeline owner to provide gas via the Carisbrook to Horsham pipeline," the spokesperson said.
"EnergyAustralia contracts around 60 per cent of the full pipeline capacity. This allows both the pipeline owner and relevant regulators to support access for other retailers.
"We encourage anyone having financial difficulty to contact us before the due date so we can set up a plan that provides flexibility in how and when payments are made."
