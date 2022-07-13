'Natural progression': Women's cricket comp on the cards

Horsham Cricket Association are seeking expressions of interest to establish an open age women's cricket competition next season.
Horsham Cricket Association president Josh Mahoney said the establishment of such a league would be a "natural progression".
Advertisement
"It's something that we've been talking about as a board for a couple of years," Mahoney said.
"Women's cricket has been big in Australia for a long time... I remember growing up, even before WBBL, we used to hear about the top women's cricketers, players like Belinda Clark."
"In the last few years footy's just overtaken us a bit."
READ MORE:
The association is currently proposing T20 matches to be played early on Sunday afternoons, with teams to have eight members each.
"We're not looking to have a 10 team competition from the outset, if we have 10 teams that's awesome but it's more about promoting the game and building from there," Mahoney said.
The success of the Wimmera Girls Cricket League has been a driver in establishing a women's league.
"There are girls graduating out of the girls' league, and you want to give them some way to play cricket," Mahoney said.
Wimmera Girls Cricket League president Tony Caccaviello said the establishment of a women's league was "very exciting".
MORE NEWS:
"It's really, really positive... the reason we got the junior girls league up and running was because we wanted to give girls a chance to play in that environement without having to do huge amounts of travel," Caccaviello said.
"With the launch of the women's league, it's exactly the same principle; a chance for women to play locally."
Caccaviello said the
"We're really looking forward to being a feeder program to a women's league," Caccaviello said.
"The girls' skills are progressing significantly quickly, they're almost outgrowing the program, having the opportunity for them to play against women at a women's level competition would be great for those top players, and we've got plenty of them."
Advertisement
Expressions of interest and any questions can be sent to 'secretary@horshamcricket.org.au' or to your local clubs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.